Mourners still gather at Sanam Luang

BANGKOK, (NNT) – Officers of the Bureau of the Royal Household and volunteers at Sanam Luang have continued to facilitate people who have traveled to pay respects before the body of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace.

The Bureau of the Royal Household on Monday allowed mourners—many of them had paid respects before the Royal Urn many times before—to enter the Grand Palace at 5 AM. The bureau’s officers and volunteers kept facilitating them so that they did not have to wait for a long time to go inside the Grand Palace.

There were many stations providing cold drinking water and first aid for the mourners who were ill while they were waiting to pay their respects. At the Deva Phirom Gate, there were free food, desserts and drinking water for all people. Greeting cards and diaries with pictures drawn by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun are also sold at this gate.