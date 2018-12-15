Mountains in Loei ready to welcome tourists this winter

Loei – Loei is promoting three mountains this winter high season to draw tourists to lesser-known areas in the province.

The first mountain is Phu E Lert, an “unseen” tourist site in Loei. Located in Tambon Pak Man, Phu E Lert boasts a new view point overlooking a sea of fog. This view point is dubbed “Grand Canyon” due to its rock formations. From there, tourists can see the vast Thai-Lao border area.

The second mountain is Phu Tao Pong, an award-winning ecotourism site in Loei. The most famous highlight of Phu Tao Pong is a midnight sea of fog which lasts until 10 in the morning.

The last mountain is Phu Lom Lo in Tambon Kok Sa Thon. Adjacent to the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park and the famous Phu Thap Berk, Phu Lom Lo features beautiful wild Himalayan cherry trees in an area of more than 1,000 rai. Their flowers are in full bloom around mid December until early February.