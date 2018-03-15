Motorways open toll-free during Songkran holiday

Bangkok – The toll for certain motorways will be temporarily exempted during Songkran festival, said Assistant Government Spokesman Col Athisit Chainuwat.

He said the cabinet approved the toll waiver to help ease traffic congestion.

The toll for Motorway No. 7 on Bangkok-Pattaya stretch, Motorway No. 9 on Bangkok-Kanchanapisek stretch and that on Bang Pa-in-Bang Plee stretch will be waived during the festive holiday.

The waiver will be in effect after midnight of 11 April 2018, until midnight of 18 April 2018, spanning over an eight day time-frame.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called on government agencies to promote road safety measures and report on road accidents on a quarterly basis to better raise the public awareness of traffic rules.