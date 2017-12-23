Motorway tolls exempted from December 28 until January 4

Bangkok – The Ministry of Transport expects that more than 16 million people will be traveling during the New Year festival and tolls on motorways will be exempted as a New Year’s gift from December 28, 2017 until January 4, 2018.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termphitthayaphaisit disclosed that the cabinet has agreed to exempt tolls on Highway No 7 and Highway No 9 (motorway) for eight days to facilitate traffic. The exempted tolls total more than 156 million baht.

Acting Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) Governor Sutthisak Watthanawinit said the EXAT Committee will exempt tolls on the Burapawithi Expressway or Bang Na-Chonburi Expressway during the New Year festival 2018. The exempted tolls total more than 25 million baht.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said the subway will be open for service from 6:00 am on December 31, 2017, to 2:00 am on January 1, 2018.

The MRTA will also extend the service hours of its parking lots from 5:00 a.m. on December 31, 2017, to 3:00 a.m. on January 1, 2018.