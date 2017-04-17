Motorists encouraged to take rests driving long haul

BANGKOK, 16 April 2017(NNT) – The Highway Police is encouraging motorists to take rests if they feel tired when driving long distances, as fatigue is one of the main factors of road accident.

Highway Police Division Chief Pol Maj Gen Somchai Kaosamran has revealed the average number of fatalities during Songkran holidays was recorded at 40-50 persons each day. Most of the accidents were caused from fatigue.

Fatigue and tiredness contribute up to 20 percent of all accidents, as high as 26 percent during the past New Year holidays. The condition is however difficult to detect unlike alcohol consumption.

Tired drivers are urged to take rests at service centers provided by the Highway Police along major roads where restrooms, hot drinks, and sleeping rooms are available.

The Highway Police chief has added the Bangkok-bound traffic volume has started to increase from midday yesterday with some slowdown expected on the northeastern highways. Meanwhile, 30-40 percent of motorists have already arrived back in Bangkok.

The traveling public are encouraged to report any traffic incidents to the highway police hotline 1193, the highway department hotline 1586, or send the accident’s location to the highway police chat group through the LINE application.