Motorbikes still using walkways despite harsher fines

Bangkok – Despite the increased fine of 1,000 baht, up from 500 baht per violation, motorcycles can still be seen using footpaths across the capital city.

On Friday, many motorbikes continued using footpaths despite the stiffer penalty as city law enforcement officers were deployed to busy streets during morning and evening rush hours.

Police Colonel Nititorn Jintakanont, head of the Traffic Police Division, said the Royal Thai Police is considering increasing the fine to 3,000 baht should the problem persist, voicing his disappointment that motorcycle riders don’t seem to fear the law, nor are they self-disciplined.

He brushed aside an allegation that the law enforcers make a handsome sum of money from traffic tickets, calling the allegation “untrue.”