Motor Expo 2018 to unveil new models by 60 brands

Bangkok – Over 60 carmakers will unveil new vehicles at Motor Expo 2018 this year, with preorder sales expected to exceed 55 billion baht.

Motor Expo 2018 focuses on showcasing high-tech motor vehicles that provide convenience and safety features, while delivering a satisfying driving experience for car enthusiasts.

Highlights include concept cars of the future equipped with AI-driven safety features and accessories, such as the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQA, Mazda Vision Concept, MG E-Motion Concept, and MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept.

The event expects 1.5 million people to attend, and as many as 45,000 cars and 8,000 motorcycles in preorders worth over 55 billion baht. The forecast would send car sales for 2019 to more than one million units.

The Motor Expo 2018 will be open to the public from November 29th to December 10th this year at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani.