Motor Expo 2017 comes to close after hitting targets

Bangkok – The 34th Motor Expo came to a close on Sunday at the Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani and reported potential car sales of approx. 45-50 billion baht.

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) proved popular this year, with high-end sports cars also selling well. Up to 1.5 million people are estimated to have attended the event, up 12 percent on last year’s figure.

Honda saw the most cars reserved, followed by Toyota, Mazda, Isuzu and Mercedes Benz. In the realm of motorcycles, the best seller was GPX followed by Kawasaki, Ryuka, Yamaha and Honda.

The entire automobile industry is projected to have expanded 10-20 percent this year and should see growth of 12 percent next year.