Mother admits beating up one of her twin daughters out of anger

The mother of five-year old twin girls has admitted that she beat up one of them out of stress and desperation because she does not speak like the other children of her age, said Mrs Paveena Hongsakula of Paveena Hongsakula Foundation, on Sunday.

Mrs Paveena went to Bangkaew district police station in Samut Prakan on Sunday to visit the mother who was held in the police custody on assault charge after a two-minute video clip showing the woman beating up one of her twin daughters was uploaded in the social media and quickly went viral.

The footage shows the woman pulling the hair of a girl and pointing a knife on her face. Then the woman uses the handle of a broom to hit the girl three times while threatening to use the knife to cut her tongue.

The woman whose name was withheld told Mrs Paveena that the twin girls were raised by her mother-in-law in Surin province until about eight months ago when her husband took the girls back to their own home in Samut Prakan for upbringing.

After the incident, the father of the twin girls said he would have them sent back to his mother in Surin.

Pol Col Vichit Boonchinwutthikul, superintendent of Bangkaew police, said the two twin girls would undergo medical checkup to find out whether they suffer serious wounds from the alleged beatings.