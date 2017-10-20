MOPH warns residents of flood related diseases

Bangkok – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has urged people in flooded areas to take protective measures against flood related diseases, particularly leptospirosis and conjunctivitis.

Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, Dr. Jessada Chokdamrongsuk, has instructed officials at health centers in flooded areas to prepare measures to counter the possibility of infectious outbreaks.

Leptospirosis can be transmitted to humans through cuts and abrasions of the skin, or through the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose and mouth.

Quoting the latest figures, Dr. Jessada said leptospirosis has infected a total of 2,425 people and killed 47 so far this year, whereas about 89 thousand flood affected residents have contracted conjunctivitis.

As a result, he strongly advises those in flood zones to keep themselves clean and seek medical attention immediately should they develop high fever, eye redness or muscle pains.

Dr. Jessada stressed that these diseases are not life-threatening if treated promptly.