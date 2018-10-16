MOPH seeks to tackle large overcrowding at hospitals

Bangkok – The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has introduced a seamless patient transfer system and hospital networking to reduce the overcrowding at hospitals.

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsattayathorn admitted that the problem of hospital overcrowding has been unresolved for more than 10 years and the ministry has been trying to solve it.

The solutions so far include a system to seamlessly transfer patients and hospital networking which means patients can receive treatment at any hospital in the same network, he said.

There will be permanently based physicians at every community health promotion hospital so that patients don’t have to go to large hospitals, said the Public Health Minister.

The MOPH also has a proactive plan to reduce hospital overcrowding by raising the public health awareness and promoting physical exercise.