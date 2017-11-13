MOPH appoints officials to enforce new tobacco law

Bangkok – The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has appointed officials to enforce the new Tobacco Product Control Act and prepared a long-term measure to prevent new smokers.

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsattayathorn chaired the National Tobacco Control Board’s meeting last week which approved the draft regulations under the Tobacco Products Control Act 2017 and officials will be appointed to enforce the new law.

MOPH Permanent Secretary Jessada Chokdamrongsuk said that the officials’ cards under the Tobacco Products Control Act 2017 are of great important to them while working to enforce the new law.

The MOPH will discuss with the Ministry of Education ways and means to raise the awareness among Thai children of the harmful effects of smoking cigarettes to discourage new smokers.