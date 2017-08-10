Money and survival items arrive for flood victims

BANGKOK – Various organizations have made donations to help people affected by a flood disaster in the northeast.

In Bangkok, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division and a local band organized a mini concert on Silom Road to raise public awareness about the plight of flood victims as well as collecting donation items.

In Si Sa Ket, the provincial governor, Thawat Suraban, presented 25,000 baht to the family of Auncha Rongsuphan, who was killed in the deluge on August 1st. The Red Cross Society of Si Sa ket and the provincial office of Social Development and Human Security also gave his family financial support.

In Mukdahan, the 3rd Infantry Division collected donation items from local residents and businesses and delivered them to Sakon Nakhon and other inundated areas where potable water, food, clothes and other essential items are needed.

In Surin, Governor Attaporn Singhawichai and local government officials joined a ceremony to deploy trucks delivering essential items to flood victims in Sakon Nakhon.

In Kanchanaburi, deputy provincial governor Ronnachai Jitwiset received donations from the Phanom Tuan District Chief. They will be transported to flood affected provinces.