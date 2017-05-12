Money Expo 2017 kicks off, banks to help reduce financial inequalities

BANGKOK, 11 May 2017 – Money Expo 2017 kicked off on 11 May with an aim to reduce financial inequalities among bank customers and promote better access to financial sources.

Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong made his remarks at Money Expo 2017 that the government put high priority on the reduction of inequalities in society, especially in economic sector, by helping all groups of people have better access to financial sources.

He said the government had instructed all government’s financial institutes to aim to provide better livelihood among the general public, and asked private banks to provide opportunities for all groups of people to receive financial services as the combating of poverty will get started with a good economic growth.

The Thai economy is expected to expand by 3.5-3.6 percent in 2017, or higher if the country received good investments from the private sector.

He added the ministry will call on elderly persons with good financial capability to enroll for an allowance campaign to allocate some of their pension to those in need.