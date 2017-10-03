MOL working to stop visa violations in South Korea

Bangkok – The Ministry of Labor has ordered stringent control of Thai workers attempting to illegally find employment in South Korea, so far stopping over 700.

Minister of Labor, Gen Sirichai Distakul, said he has instructed his office’s agents to closely vet people traveling from Suvarnabhumi Airport to South Korea, specifically looking for indications that they may attempt to find employment while on a tourist visa. The Minister says the 700 people denied entry were mostly traveling as members of supposed tour groups.

The Minister reiterated warnings from the Department of Employment against falling for advertisements offering work in South Korea as Thais wishing to travel to the country to work as laborers must first seek employment via the Employment Permit System (EPS).

He warned that if arrested for illegally working in South Korea, the Thai individual would be heavily fined and black listed by the country, stressing that such a development would be detrimental to the Kingdom’s image. Those who wish to work in the country are urged to contact the ministry at 1694 to follow the approved procedure.