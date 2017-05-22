MOE adopts His late Majesty’s teachings to improve education in southern border provinces

SONGKHLA, 21 May 2017 – The Deputy Minister of Education has followed up on the campaign aimed at improving the quality of education in the southern border provinces’ Special Economic Zones, urging educational institutes to uphold His late Majesty’s principle of understanding, reaching, and developing.

Deputy Minister of Education Gen. Surachet Chaiwong presided over the meeting to drive the quality of education in the 21st century in Songkhla.

He asked all participants to uphold His late Majesty’s principle of understanding, reach, and development as guidelines to uphold the sufficiency economy philosophy and to improve the quality of education in their areas.

He has instructed educational officials to adhere to the main working principles, namely developing educational quality, enhancing opportunities, and supporting and developing sports in the education system. Other will seek to improve employment, stability, security and welfare for the teachers and related staff.

The Deputy Minister of Education has also invited the general public to do good deeds as tribute to His late Majesty the King and asked officials to work diligently towards development and peace.