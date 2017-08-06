Miss World Australia 2017 and Runners-up discover ‘Women’s Journey Thailand’ tourism offers

Bangkok– The Women’s Journey Thailand Campaign is making a welcome return this year, and already a lucky group of five Australian beauties is discovering the beauty of Thailand and its world-renowned tourism offerings.

The Women’s Journey Thailand 2017 Campaign was launched with a gala welcome reception on 1 August, 2017, at Nai Lert Park Heritage Home in Bangkok, attended by over 50 international women celebrities including Miss World Australia 2017 and the four runners-up and presided over by H.E. Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), also joined in the occasion.

Miss World Australia 2017 and the four runners-up are on a seven-day trip to Thailand from 30 July to 6 August, 2017, hosted by TAT, with their itinerary taking them to Bangkok, Ko Samui and Ko Phangan. The trip is among various activities to take place throughout August, as part of the month-long Women’s Journey Thailand Campaign 2017.

These activities and also a huge range of special deals, privileges and discounts are aimed at enhancing Thailand’s positive image as one of Asia’s most female friendly destinations. In conjunction with the campaign, a number of Thai airlines have also rolled out the ‘pink’ carpet for women travellers throughout this August.

Mrs. Rujirasm Chatchalermkit, Director of the TAT Sydney Office said, “Over the past few years there’s been a significant increase in the number of women travellers visiting Thailand, and there is every reason to expect this trend to continue. This is even more so, thanks to the great work being achieved through the Women’s Journey Thailand Campaign in spreading Thailand’s message as a top female friendly destination to women around the globe.

“It’s a message we’re sure Miss World Australia 2017 and the four runners-up will be keen to spread when they return home. They’ve definitely been snapping plenty of Thailand travel photos on their trip, and who can blame them,” Mrs. Rujirasm added.

On their trip, Miss World Australia 2017 and the four runners-up have been enjoying some unique Thai experiences. In Bangkok, this included an excursion to the Sampran Riverside art and craft workshops, dinner at the fascinating Siam Niramit Show and a very special visit to the Grand Palace to pay respect to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Their exploration of the island paradise of Samui is taking them to the famous Grandfather and Grandmother rocks and to nearby Ko Phangan for a lesson in Thai boxing and other fun activities, while they will also learn some Thai skills to take home thanks to cooking and cocktail classes planned for them.

