Ministry of Transports ups road safety ahead of Songkran

Bangkok – The Ministry of Transport has launched the “Thai Songkran: Careful Transport for Safe Travels” project, escalating road safety measures in time for the holiday.

Vice Minister of Transport, Theerapong Rodprasert chaired the launch of the campaign, which emphasizes watching over transport systems and providers. Under the campaign the One Transport tent was setup to inspect vehicles and drivers and to enforce regulations such as moderate driving, use of headlights and the wearing of seatbelts.

The Department of Land Transport is to stringently inspect public transportation across the country and has added another 19 checkpoints as well as speed traps. Officials will also be using GPS Tracking to monitor drivers in real-time.

The Department of Highways is similarly exercising its so-called “777” measure, spending the seven days before Songkran inspecting roads, cracking down on safety during the seven days of the holiday and analyzing results over the seven days after the period.