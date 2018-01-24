Ministry of Public Health supporting Thai traditional medicine

Bangkok – The Ministry of Public Health is stepping up its development of Thai traditional medicine and is introducing the Thai First action plan to improve accessibility to it in the country.

Minister of Public Health Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsathayadhorn has visited the Department of Developmental Medicine and Alternative Medicine and handed out guidelines for systematically developing Thai herbal medicine, calling on the office to work with the Ministries of Industry and Science to push forward remedies and the use of herbal medicine in the place of pharmaceuticals.

The ministry is in the process of raising the entire Thai traditional medicine industry, and improving its accessibility by Thai citizens. It will seek to develop personnel as well as herbal remedies and service quality. The “Thai First” action plan will see traditional medicine promoted for greater awareness, confidence and utilization using the 3R Engine, which consists of Re-Branding, Re-Assurance and Research and Innovation.