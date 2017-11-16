Ministry of Labour: Zero illegal migrant workers by March 2018

Bangkok – The Thai government plans to achieve the target of zero illegal migrant workers by March 31, 2018.

The Permanent Secretary for Labor, Jarin Chakkaphark, said he had a meeting with the Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Bangkok, Peter Haymond, and his entourage at the Ministry of Labor to exchange ideas on tackling child labor, forced labor, and human trafficking.

Jarin said the US Council will send its staff to Thailand next week to monitor the country’s efforts to combat forced labor and oversee migrant workers in different sectors, including the fisheries sector.

The Permanent Secretary said the Thai government is determined to address all labor issues and has set a target of zero illegal migrant workers in the country after March 31 next year. Once all migrant workers have registered with the state, they will be protected by both Thai and international laws.

Jarin said the Ministry of Labor has also been working with many relevant agencies including the Department of Fisheries, the Marine Department, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a bid to remove restrictions on Thai seafood exports.