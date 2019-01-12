Ministry of Interior launches waste separation campaign

Bangkok – The Ministry of Interior has kicked off a waste separation campaign nationwide starting on January 9.

The Permanent Secretary for Interior, Chatchai Promlert, said the Interior Minister, Gen.

Anupong Paojinda, has placed an importance on waste management, especially on the implementation of the waste separation campaign.

The Interior Minister has instructed provincial and local administrative organizations to encourage the public to get rid of waste through the methods of ‘reduce, reuse, and recycle’.