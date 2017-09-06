Ministry of Industry partners with UNIDO to develop EEC to 4.0 standards

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Industry has invited UN organizations to help modernize the country’s industrial sector to satisfy its Industry 4.0 agenda and accommodate investment in 10 target industries in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The committee on developing the EEC has signed a memorandum with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to develop Thailand’s industrial sector to 4.0 standards.

Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana expressed confidence that the agreement will bring about a positive development for the EEC program, which emphasizes the efficient use of technology and innovations in industries such as motor vehicles and robotics.

He said UNIDO is an organization with comprehensive knowledge in industrial development and has experience working with technologically advanced countries. The agreement also aims to promote environmentally friendly development in the EEC.