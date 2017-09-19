Ministry of Industry expects to issue 9.9 bil loans this month

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Industry is hoping to issue 9.9 billion baht worth of loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) this month.

According to Somchai Hanhiran, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Industry, a 20-billion baht loan program has introduced to support SMEs nationwide. Approximately 3,300 SME operators have filed requests for financial loans.

So far, around 1.7 billion baht has been approved and given to the applicants through the Pracharat SME Development Fund.

The Ministry of Industry is also planning to simplify the loan application process to help small and medium sized businesses obtain the loans faster. With a simpler process, Somchai hopes at least 9.9 billion baht worth of loans will be approved by the end of this month.