Ministry of Culture to offer 13 New Year’s activities

Bangkok – As a part of the “New Year’s Gifts from the Government: Thainess to the Hearts of the People” campaign, the Ministry of Culture will be staging 13 activities. The ministry’s cross-year prayers will feature Supreme Patriarchs from 12 countries and take place at Sanam Luang at the same time as prayers at another 544 temples worldwide. A parade featuring Buddhist relics from 13 countries will also take place at the Royal Pavilion Mahajetsadabadin before the relics are enshrined at Sanam Luang for prayers by the public until January 1, 2019 and then at the National Museum until January 15.

BMTA buses will be used to provide a free 10 temple prayer tour including famous temples such as Wat Phra Chettuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Ratchaworamahawihan . A similar tour of important royal landmarks will also be offered from December 29 to January 27.

The Ministry of Public Health will be operating mobile medical units throughout the festive period with services to be available in 878 districts nationwide. Gold Card holders who suffer from epilepsy will be provided with extra privileges during the holiday period while the ministry’s volunteers will be receiving Smart Cards as New Year’s gifts. Up to 1.039 million Smart Cards are to be passed out across 12 provinces by January 20.