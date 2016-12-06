Ministry of Culture awards outstanding fathers on Father’s Day

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Culture has awarded outstanding fathers and given scholarships to poor students with good academic performance on the occasion of Father’s Day this year.

Minister of Culture Veera Rojpojanarat on Monday presided over the ministry’s event to celebrate Father’s Day at Suan Amphon. Chairman of the organizing committee Gen. Charan Kunlawanit said the Father’s Day event took place for the 37th year to honor His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and all fathers nationwide.

Gen. Charan gave 210 scholarships to secondary, junior high and high school students and plaques to 391 outstanding fathers. Fathers who are qualified for this annual award must be 50 years and over, monogamy and moral. The fathers must take care of their children until they graduate and stay away from vices.