Ministry of Culture and 5 provinces unite for Buddhist Lent extravaganza

UBON RATCHATHANI – The Ministry of Culture is working with five provinces to hold a major event marking the beginning of Buddhist Lent.

The event’s press announcement saw see candle dances from Ubon Ratchathani and music from Nakhon Ratchasima as a sample of the traditional performances and cultural experiences that will be available at “Buddhist Lent Traditions 2017”. The happening will be the first ever held with cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and the five provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Suphanburi, Ayuthaya and Saraburi; it also involves public and private organizations and cultural networks and is being devoted to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The event will involve a sequence of cultural traditions taking place across the five provinces starting on July 6-9 in Saraburi with a floral alms giving, on July 7-8 in Nakhon Ratchasima with candle parades at over 2,030 temples, on July 8-10 in Suphanburi that will host Lent Candle competitions, and on July 8 in Ayutthaya with a long boat parade that will stretch three kilometers.

Alongside the main traditions, other activities such as lent candle making classes and an OTOP fair will also take place.