Ministers lay wreaths on Chulalongkorn Day

BANGKOK– The Prime Minister led ministers to lay wreaths before a statue of King Chulalongkorn, to pay homage and commemorate the royal grace of King Rama V on Chulalongkorn Day which marks the passing of King Chulalongkorn on 23rd October.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the National Legislative Assembly, the National Reform Steering Assembly, the Secretariat of the Senate, the Secretariat of the House of Representatives, courts, independent organizations, government agencies, political parties, private companies, and the general public, commemorating King Chulalongkorn’s royal grace towards the Thai public.

23rd October of every year is declared a national holiday by the Thai government.

King Chulalongkorn, or King Rama V of the Chakri Dynasty, contributed greatly to the Thai public in many areas such as education, transportation, foreign affairs, administration, communications, postal services and the telegraph, and the basic infrastructure of the country. He also abolished slavery in Thailand, and has remained greatly revered by the Thai public.