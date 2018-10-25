Minister says waste problem at tourist sites is taken seriously

Bangkok – Following international coverage of waste buildup on Koh Samui, the government has promised prioritization of garbage management nationwide and has scheduled a meeting on the issue next week.

Minister of the Interior Gen Anupong Paojinda has responded to foreign news outlets reporting over 300,000 tons of waste has accumulated on the resort island of Samui by saying the government is devoting much time to the issue of garbage at tourism destinations and intends to hold a follow-up meeting with local administrations soon.

The minister explained that garbage on Koh Samui is being removed at a rate of 150 tons a day and that the Ministry of the Interior has called a meeting in Surat Thani next week to discuss further measures.