Min of Tourism urges officials to be mindful of their actions

Bangkok – The Minister of Tourism and Sports has urged public officials to be mindful of their actions as the country attempts to regain trust with Chinese tourists.

Tourism and Sports Minister Wirasak Kowsoorad addressed criticism of Thailand’s Visa-On-Arrival process, where officials have been demanding up to 2,000 baht as a “special fee” or “tip” to expedite the process. He said he is preparing to meet with related officials to prevent such actions from occurring.

As for the recent altercation between an airport official and a Chinese tourist at Don Muang International Airport, he revealed that the airport has suspended the security guard in question and has forwarded a progress report to Chinese officials.

Wirasak implored officials to be mindful of their actions, as Thailand seeks to win back Chinese visitors whose numbers are currently on the decline.