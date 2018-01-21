Min of Commerce downplays impact of min wage hike

Bangkok – The Commerce Minister has assured that the daily minimum wage hike will not significantly impact production costs and is prepared to hold a meeting with the representatives of manufacturing industries.

Commerce Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong said he will invite private sector representatives to discuss the government’s recent minimum wage hike of 5-22 baht.

He claimed that the wage rise should not affect production costs by more than 0.1 percent and therefore, is not grounds for increasing product prices. The minister made known that the public can call the hotline 1569 to report any signs of price gouging.

The government’s tripartite wage committee introduced seven daily minimum wages on a province-by-province basis, averaging 315.97 baht. The lowest daily minimum wage of 308 baht was implemented in the three southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala. The highest minimum wage of 330 baht was implemented in the three provinces of Phuket, Chonburi, and Rayong. Bangkok and six of its surrounding provinces received the second highest minimum wage of 325 baht.