Military steps up anti-smuggling measures along Thailand-Myanmar border

RANONG – The 5th Infantry Division Commander, Maj Gen Sitthiporn Musikasin has instructed his troops to step up land and marine security measures and to be on the lookout for illegal smuggling and illegal entry into Thailand via Chumphon and Ranong provinces.

The commander’s order came during his visit to Ranong province. Officials there are tasked with patrolling the 254-kilometers-long Thailand-Myanmar border linking Thailand’s Chumphon and Ranong provinces and Myanmar’s Tanintharyi and Kawthaung provinces.

According to the commander, there have been no reports of irregular migration of Rohingyas from Rakhine State of Myanmar into Thai territory over the past two years.

Nevertheless, the commander said, in case the issue resurfaces, strict land and marine measures have been put in place to handle the situation.