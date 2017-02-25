Military installs weapons scanner in Khlong Luang Market

PATHUM THANI, (NNT) – The 12th Mechanized Infantry Regiment Queen’s Guard has installed a weapons scanner in Khlong Luang Market to enhance surveillance of Dhammakaya Temple in Pathum Thani province.

The National Council for Peace and Order invoked Section 44 of the 2014 Interim Constitution to restrict access to Dhammakaya Temple, as well as nearby areas such as Khlong Luang Market.

Crowd-control officers are on duty at the market and the temple. Sellers and shoppers can access the market through a single checkpoint.

The use of Section 44 was prompted by charges of money laundering against the temple’s abbot, Dhammajayo. Followers of Dhammakaya Temple had earlier been ordered to leave the temple to facilitate the manhunt.

Its devotees have continued to send food to the monks through security officers. The Dhammakaya monks have been allowed to collect morning alms, but must identify themselves to the authorities.