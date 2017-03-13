Migrant workers in fishery required to register in time

BANGKOK,(NNT) – All migrant workers in fishing industry are required to register by the deadline within this month otherwise lawsuits will be filed against them.

Labor Minister Sirichai Distakul said the registration for migrant workers in fisheries and seafood processing industry will only be valid until 31 March 2017, and the authorities will take strict action against illegal workers with no exception after 1 November 2017.

He said the registration has opened for a month now, with some 30,000 migrant workers having already registered for nationality verification and record making purposes.

He said the Ministry of Labor had established an employment cooperation scheme with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam for the import of migrant workers to support the industries.

The scheme will uphold the international laws and practices and will be proceeded to ensure benefits to all sides.