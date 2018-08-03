Microcar collection showcased to celebrate His Majesty the King’s birthday

Bangkok City Hall organised a micro-car exhibition July 27-28 as part of the celebration of His Majesty King Rama X’s birthday anniversary.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakontee Pattiyakul presided over the opening ceremony of the microcar exhibition held to celebrate His Majesty’s birthday anniversary on 28 July 2018.

The exhibition was held in cooperation with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Jesada Technik Museum to express the appreciation and loyalty of the Thai people to His Majesty the King.

The exhibition featured a microcar parade with some 100 micro-cars, minibuses, buses, and limousines at Khon Muang Plaza in front of Bangkok City Hall. (NNT)