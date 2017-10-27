Mhong villagers walk over 30 kilometers to pay homage to HM the late King

Chiang Mai – Over 400 Mhong hill tribe people residing on Doi Pui mountain in Chiang Mai province, traveled on foot Thursday to take part in a sandalwood flower laying ceremony for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a sign of remembrance of His Majesty’s care.

The hill tribe people from Doi Pui Village and Baan Kun Chang Kian traveled on foot over 30 kilometers to the royal crematorium replica at Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Village headman for Doi Pui, Metaphan Fuangfukijakarn, remarked that the walk was organized as a way to bid farewell to His Majesty the late King and is symbolic of his travels to enrich the hill tribe people of Thailand.

The villagers sang songs exalting His Majesty the late King during their walk and stopped in front of Bhubing Palace to honor an image of the late King before arriving at the sandalwood flower laying venue.