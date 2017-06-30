Metropolitan Police cracks down on human trafficking

BANGKOK – The Metropolitan Police Bureau is accelerating its efforts to crack down on human trafficking and is expanding its operations to monitor social media channels for signs of human trafficking activities.

Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau Pol Maj Gen Sompong Chidwong delivered a press conference on the bureau’s progress in cracking down on human trafficking activities. The bureau has arrested eight people smugglers, 24 prostitutes, and delivered 43 homeless people to the responsible agencies.

A notable case included the arrest of two Japanese suspects in Klong Toei district for coercing a 17-year-old victim into prostitution. The two were charged with human trafficking involving the prostitution of a minor from the ages of 15 – 18.

Another arrest involved a Cambodian mother who brought her 2-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter to beg for money on the streets of Bang Khae district. Officials have sent the children into foster care.

Maj Gen Sompong said the number of human trafficking-related crimes this year is stable from last year and most involved the trafficking of children. He said he has instructed all divisions to expand on each case to arrest all related parties, as well as to monitor human trafficking activities on social media channels.