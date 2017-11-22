Meteorological Office warns of more rain in many parts of the country

Bangkok – Four provinces in the central and northeastern regions of Thailand have continued to battle against flooding with areas of the south, central and east told to be wary of flash floods and landslides due to a low pressure system currently prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand.

The Meteorological Department issued a statement Tuesday indicating the low pressure system will result in continued rains across the south, lower central and eastern regions. Citizens in these areas have been asked to stay on the alert as they are at risk of flash floods and runoff. Provinces likely to be the most severely affected include Ratchaburi, Samut Songkram, Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Petchburi, Prachuapkirikan, Chumporn, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.

A high pressure front that has moved from south China to Thailand’s north will also result in thundershowers and strong winds, which are expected to give way to lower temperatures over the next few days.

The Ministry of Interior has tasked its Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, along with other relevant agencies, to monitor and prepare against crisis situations and to prepare mobile units that can rapidly respond if floods hit.

The provinces of Phichit, Ayuthaya, Khon Kaen and Mahasarakam remain inundated with floodwater, but the Office of the Secretary-General of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has tapped relevant offices to aid in drainage and rehabilitation.