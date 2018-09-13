Meteorological Dept warns of effects from tropical storm Barijat, typhoon Mangkhut

Bangkok, 12 September 2018 – The Meteorological Department has warned tropical storm Barijat is moving west across the South China Sea and is expected to pass through Hong Kong and Hainan this September 13-14, intensifying monsoon rains across Thailand.

The tropical storm is to feed a monsoon system already covering the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, kicking up winds and waves as well as rain across the Kingdom.

At the same time, typhoon Mangkhut has begun to move through the Pacific Ocean pass Luzon Island of the Philippines and will make landfall in Taiwan between September 14 and 15 before continuing onto the South China Sea to reach the mainland between September 16 and 18. The system will also add to stormy conditions in Thailand.