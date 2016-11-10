Meteorological Department tells public to prepare for cooler weather

BANGKOK – The Meteorological Department has warned citizens to care for their health as cooler weather sets in.

A relatively strong high pressure front from China has now moved over northern Thailand, setting off inclement weather with thundershowers and harsh winds. Once the front dissipates, temperatures are expected to fall 3-5 degrees Celsius starting in the north to be followed by the northeast, central and eastern regions. Citizens are urged to prepare for the cooler climate.

A monsoon system in the northeast moving over to the Gulf of Thailand is expected to intensify and result in sporadic rains.

Wind and waves in the gulf will also intensify with waves to reach 2-3 meters. Coastal communities should be wary and small boats should stay docked.