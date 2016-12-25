Merry Christmas. Peace on earth and goodwill towards all!

What could be better than Christmas in Pattaya?

The children sure enjoyed seeing Santa when he parked his reindeer out back to make an appearance at the recent lighting of the Centara Grand Mirage Christmas tree.

During this special time of year, it’s important to take a little time to not only share the holidays with family and friends, but also to remember those less fortunate, and maybe even give a little to make their lives better.

At this holiday time of warmth and happiness, the Pattaya Mail team wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukah. Peace on earth and goodwill towards all!