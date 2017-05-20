Merit-making ceremony for late king scheduled for next Tuesday

The Bureau of the Royal Household will hold a merit-making ceremony for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on 23 May at Dusit Palace, with a live broadcast on NBT and Radio Thailand stations.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has ordered the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange the merit-making ceremony for the late king and other previous Thai monarchs as well as a religious ceremony for celebrating Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. at Dusit Palace Plaza behind the King Rama V statue in Bangkok.

The ceremony will be led by His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch and 175 Buddhist monks chanting prayers on this auspicious occasion. The general public are invited to attend the ceremony or watch the live television broadcast on NBT2HD, Thai TV Global Network, and NBT World starting from 5:10 p.m.

The live broadcast will also be available on liveNBT2HD Facebook page, and on Radio Thailand’s stations nationwide. The mantra to be used in this ceremony is available for download on www.prd.go.th.