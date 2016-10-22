Merit-making ceremonies to pay tribute to the late Princess Mother

Merit-making ceremonies were held on Friday October 21 in Bangkok, Chiang Rai and Phayao provinces to mark the 116th birthday anniversary of the late HRH Princess Mother who was widely loved and revered by Thai people.

In Bangkok, city clerk Pattharut Tattranont and Ms Uraiwan Somsamai, manager of Princess Mother park in Klong San district together with people of Klong San staged a merit-making ceremony and offered food to 72 Buddhist monks at the park.

An exhibition featuring His Majesty the King’s 70-year reign and the King’s love for the Princess Mother was also held and will continue until December 31.

Pol Lt-Gen Decha Butnampet, acting assistant police chief, led a group of border patrol policemen to pay tribute before the statue of the Princess Mother who while still alive had close relationship with the border patrol police.

In Chiang Rai, officials and members of the public of 18 districts held a traditional Lanna procession to pay tribute to the late Princess Mother at Doi Tung palace in Mae Fah Luang district.

Meanwhile in Phayao province, officials and civilians held a merit-making ceremony at the fresh-water fish research centre.