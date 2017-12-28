Memorial events held for tsunami victims

Bangkok – Many Andaman coastal provinces on Tuesday offered tributes to the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Provincial Governor of Phang Nga Sitthichai Sakda, and representatives of various organizations, along with the local people and tourists laid wreaths and white roses in memory of people who were killed in the tsunami. There were also religious and merit-making ceremonies for the victims.

At the Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Center in Takua Pa district, Buddhist, Islamic and Christian religious ceremonies were arranged for the victims. Relatives brought their pictures, food and flowers to join in the ceremonies. White rose bouquets were placed in front of an image of Khun Poom Jensen, the late son of Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya. A period of silence was observed for all the victims.

At the Mai Khao cemetery in Phuket, Thalang Deputy District Chief Ornanong Thimbua presided over a memorial service to mark the 13th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami. Apart from religious ceremonies, the national flags of 45 countries whose people were among the victims were erected at the ceremonial site.