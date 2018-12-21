Meetings held on New Year’s holiday road safety

Bangkok – Authorities are to focus on arresting those endangering commuters during the holiday season in an effort to cut down on road accidents and fatalities during the year end travel period.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan chaired a teleconference of agencies overseeing road safety during the New Year’s holiday period. He ordered that intelligence mechanisms seek out information more thoroughly on groups that endanger commuters and that all relevant offices work around the clock to protect against violence. Statistics from past holidays are to be used to set measures this year. Check points are to be set up against narcotics, weapons and contraband smuggling.

Deputy National Police Commander, Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul, headed another meeting on road safety, calling on the opening of additional lanes to alleviate traffic during peak travel times. Ten-wheeler trucks are also to be barred between December 27 2018 and January 3 2019 from major roads such as Mitrapap Tap Kwang-Khlong Pai . Those with a need to travel will have to coordinate with authorities.

Ten laws will be strictly enforced during the period, including speed limits, safety-belt wearing, driving under the influence and using a mobile phone while driving. Those who endanger other drivers will be dealt with strictly and all drivers pulled over will be subject to an alcohol test.