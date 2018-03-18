Meechai’s organic law request won’t postpone election

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs, Wissanu Krea-ngam is convinced that Constitution Drafting Commission chairman Meechai Ruchuphan’s proposal to seek a Constitutional Court ruling on the last two organic laws will not push back the next election.

Meechai wants the National Legislative Assembly to have the Constitutional Court rule on the draft organic acts governing the election of MPs and the election of Senators. Wissanu admitted that this could cause a delay in the promulgation of the bills should the legislature decide to act on the request; however, the election timeframe remains intact, meaning the next general election will take place no later than February next year. He noted even if the court ruled in favor of Meechai, it would only take a few days to revise the two bills.

In order for the legislature to forward the matter to the court, it must have the written consent of at least 25 lawmakers.

Wissanu pointed out that it is normal for the drafting team and the legislature to have a difference of opinion, while the Constitutional Court acts as the ultimate authority to settle differences.