Meechai: Roadmap time-frame will not be extended

The Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC) has again asserted that the time frame of the reform roadmap will not be prolonged even if the draft organic Election Commission Act fails to win a majority vote in the assembly.

CDC chairman Meechai Ruchuphan said that under no circumstances would the roadmap time-frame be extended, not even if the draft law pertaining to the electoral body is rejected by the National Legislative Assembly (NLA).

A joint committee comprised of eleven members is being formed, according to the chairman, to vet the bill. Of the eleven members, five will be selected from the Legislative Assembly, another five from the charter drafting team, and one from the EC.

After the vetting process, the bill will be resubmitted to the main assembly for a final review. A two-thirds vote is needed to pass the bill into law. However, if the lawmakers decide to reject the bill, Meechai said the CDC still has enough time to re-draft the bill, while ensuring that the entire process is completed within the a 240-day period.