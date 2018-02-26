Meechai backs ban on entertainment activities during election campaigns

Bangkok, 25th February 2018 – Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC) Chairman, Meechai Ruchuphan has voiced his support for the joint organic law vetting committee’s decision not to allow political parties to organize entertainment activities during election campaigns.

Seconding the resolution of the 3-party committee in charge of vetting the draft Organic Election of Members of Parliament Act, Meechai said entertainment activities do not necessarily get people interested in politics, nor do they encourage them to go to the polls.

He compared entertainment activities during election campaigns to news tickers, saying viewers don’t pay much attention to the messages moving across the bottom of the TV screen while a regular program occupies most of the screen.

The joint vetting committee is made up of representatives of the CDC, the Election Commission, and the National Legislative Assembly.

The committee has until February 28th to make adjustments to the bill before handing it back to the lawmakers.