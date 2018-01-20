MD and TPB step up maritime safety measures

Phuket – Thailand’s Marine Department and the Tourist Police Bureau (TPB) have joined hands to improve safety measures, following a recent speedboat accident in Phuket.

Marine Department Director-General, Jirut Wisanjit, and Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, the Deputy Chief of the TPB, have been closely monitoring the investigation into the speedboat crash that took place off the coast of Ao Sapam in the capital district of Phuket.

Director-General Jirut stated that the department has joined forces with the tourist police to provide safety to all speedboat passengers, pointing out that the number of speedboats operating in Phang Nga, Krabi and Phuket totals 1,800.

He said officials have already asked speedboat service operators to perform an annual checkup on all of their vessels and machines.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet, meanwhile, stressed that authorities will strictly enforce the law and work with the Marine Department to examine speedboats in all tourist provinces.