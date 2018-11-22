Mass ordination honoring Thai monarchs held in India

India – The Thai Government has organized a mass ordination at Wat Thai Buddhagaya in India, honoring His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign and His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

A total of 90 civil servants, officials from various ministries, state agencies, and the private sector have been ordained at the venue. Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Wisssanu Krea-ngam officiated at the event.

The ordination gave participants an opportunity to express their loyalty towards the Thai monarch and to learn about the teachings of the lord Buddha, which will help them in navigating their everyday life.

The newly ordained monks will go on a pilgrimage to four holy places of Buddhism in India and Nepal from November 22nd to 27th. The 90 participants will leave the monkshood and return to Thailand on November 28th.

The monks will donate the proceeds of the pilgrimage to six Thai temples in India and Nepal: Wat Thai Buddhagaya , Wat That Sarnath , Wat Thai Kusinara-Chalerm Raj the Royal Thai Monastery Lumbini , Wat Thai Chetavan Mahavihan and Wat Thai Navaraj Ratanaram 960.