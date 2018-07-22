Mars to be closest to Earth on July 27th

Bangkok – The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) is inviting the public to see Mars’ closest approach to Earth in 15 years on July 27th, 2018, and the second lunar eclipse of the year.

The NARIT Director, Dr. Saran Poshyachinda, said Mars would be opposite to the Sun next Friday and also be closest to Earth in 11 years.

People will be able to see Mars with naked eyes nationwide from 0.14 – 6.10 a.m.

A total lunar eclipse will also occur next Friday, or the night of Asalha Puja day from 2.30 – 4.13 a.m. This is the second lunar eclipse of the year. It will also be the longest total lunar eclipse in the 21st century. Totality will last approximately 103 minutes.